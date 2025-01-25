← Company Directory
Mixbook
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Mixbook Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Moldova package at Mixbook totals MDL 1.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mixbook's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mixbook
Software Engineer
Chisinau, CE, Moldova
Total per year
MDL 1.24M
Level
hidden
Base
MDL 1.24M
Stock (/yr)
MDL 0
Bonus
MDL 0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Mixbook?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mixbook in Moldova sits at a yearly total compensation of MDL 1,410,482. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mixbook for the Software Engineer role in Moldova is MDL 1,240,914.

Other Resources