Mindbox
  Project Manager
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Mindbox Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Poland at Mindbox ranges from PLN 182K to PLN 255K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mindbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 198K - PLN 239K
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 182KPLN 198KPLN 239KPLN 255K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mindbox?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Mindbox in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 254,851. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mindbox for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 182,350.

