Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Chile

Software Engineer compensation in Chile at Microsoft ranges from CLP 90.78M per year for 61 to CLP 102.82M per year for 63. The median yearly compensation in Chile package totals CLP 88.99M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SDE 59 ( Entry Level ) CLP -- CLP -- CLP -- CLP -- 60 CLP -- CLP -- CLP -- CLP -- SDE II 61 CLP 90.78M CLP 59.57M CLP 17.05M CLP 14.16M 62 CLP 86.58M CLP 60.7M CLP 19.63M CLP 6.25M View 9 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CLP ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

