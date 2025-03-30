All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Micro Focus ranges from ₹1.1M per year for Entry to ₹2.46M per year for Specialist. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micro Focus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Entry
₹1.1M
₹974K
₹84.7K
₹46.2K
Intermediate
₹1.26M
₹1.26M
₹0
₹0
Specialist
₹2.46M
₹2.46M
₹0
₹0
Expert
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
