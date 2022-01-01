← Company Directory
Darktrace
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Darktrace Salaries

Darktrace's salary ranges from $45,308 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $155,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Darktrace. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $68.2K
Sales
Median $155K
Customer Service
$54.8K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Designer
$60.1K
Sales Engineer
$59.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$45.3K
Solution Architect
$85.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Darktrace is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Darktrace is $60,145.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Darktrace

Related Companies

  • Micro Focus
  • HCL Technologies
  • BAE Systems
  • Avast Software
  • IHS Markit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources