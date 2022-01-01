← Company Directory
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Salaries

IHS Markit's salary ranges from $29,800 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $258,700 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IHS Markit. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer II $65.6K
Software Engineer $77.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Technical Program Manager
Median $36.1K
Business Analyst
$79.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
56 49
Business Development
$84.2K
Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$106K
Financial Analyst
$67.7K
Human Resources
$51K
Investment Banker
$29.8K
Management Consultant
$192K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Design Manager
$122K
Product Manager
$170K
Project Manager
$93.5K
Sales Engineer
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
UX Researcher
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IHS Markit is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IHS Markit is $99,495.

