Software Engineer compensation in United States at IHS Markit ranges from CA$91.4K per year for Associate Software Engineer II to CA$108K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals CA$94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IHS Markit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
CA$91.4K
CA$83.2K
CA$0
CA$8.2K
Software Engineer
CA$108K
CA$105K
CA$0
CA$3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
