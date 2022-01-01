← Company Directory
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Salaries

Rockwell Automation's salary ranges from $30,549 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Taiwan at the low-end to $226,860 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rockwell Automation. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $106K
Hardware Engineer
Median $87K
Business Analyst
$116K
Customer Service
$70K
Data Analyst
$33K
Data Scientist
$36.9K
Human Resources
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$55.2K
Marketing
$95.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$85.3K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Product Manager
$37.1K
Program Manager
$96.3K
Project Manager
$60.8K
Sales
$30.5K
Sales Engineer
$134K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$126K
Solution Architect
$227K
UX Researcher
$101K
The highest paying role reported at Rockwell Automation is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rockwell Automation is $86,130.

