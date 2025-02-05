← Company Directory
Mercari
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Mercari Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Japan package at Mercari totals ¥13.26M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mercari
Software Engineering Manager
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥13.26M
Level
MG4
Base
¥13.26M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Mercari?

¥23.91M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ¥4.48M+ (sometimes ¥44.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Mercari in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥43,815,917. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Software Engineering Manager role in Japan is ¥15,772,030.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mercari

Related Companies

  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • McDonald's
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Citi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources