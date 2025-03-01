← Company Directory
Melio Payments
Melio Payments Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Israel package at Melio Payments totals ₪629K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Melio Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Melio Payments
Software Engineering Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪629K
Level
-
Base
₪629K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Melio Payments?

₪579K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Melio Payments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Melio Payments in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪682,498. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Melio Payments for the Software Engineering Manager role in Israel is ₪616,111.

