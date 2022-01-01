← Company Directory
Meesho
Meesho Salaries

Meesho's salary ranges from $14,795 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $93,992 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Meesho. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $27.6K
Software Engineer II $48.6K
Software Engineer III $71.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $81.3K
Data Scientist
Median $45.4K

Business Analyst
Median $17.9K
Product Designer
Median $59.6K

UX Designer

Business Operations
$36.6K
Business Operations Manager
$48.7K
Data Analyst
$16.5K
Data Science Manager
$49.7K
Marketing Operations
$24.1K
Project Manager
$14.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$36.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$94K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Meesho, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Meesho is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meesho is $45,419.

