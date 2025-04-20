All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at Meesho totals ₹6.37M per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.89M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meesho's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Senior Product Manager
₹6.37M
₹6.37M
₹0
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Meesho, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)