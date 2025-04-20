← Company Directory
Meesho
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Meesho Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in India package at Meesho totals ₹4.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meesho's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Meesho
Product Designer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.24M
Level
L4
Base
₹4.24M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Meesho?

₹13.56M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Meesho, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Meesho in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,939,437. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meesho for the Product Designer role in India is ₹4,236,100.

