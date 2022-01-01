← Company Directory
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Salaries

Reliance Industries Limited's salary ranges from $10,405 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $102,220 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reliance Industries Limited. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $20.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $31.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $102K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Program Manager
Median $48.2K
Sales
Median $10.4K
Project Manager
Median $13K
Business Analyst
Median $10.8K
Chemical Engineer
$23.6K
Data Analyst
$10.9K
Data Science Manager
$59.8K
Data Scientist
$12.3K
Financial Analyst
$14.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$10.9K
Product Designer
$23.8K
Product Design Manager
$31.4K
Technical Program Manager
$60K
Venture Capitalist
$17.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reliance Industries Limited is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $102,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliance Industries Limited is $20,303.

