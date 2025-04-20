All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in India at Meesho totals ₹4.55M per year for Data Scientist II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.84M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meesho's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist II
₹4.55M
₹3.45M
₹1.1M
₹0
Data Scientist III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Meesho, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)