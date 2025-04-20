← Company Directory
Meesho
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Meesho Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Meesho totals ₹4.55M per year for Data Scientist II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.84M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meesho's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist II
₹4.55M
₹3.45M
₹1.1M
₹0
Data Scientist III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.56M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Meesho, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Meesho in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,754,966. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meesho for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹4,401,015.

