Jio Salaries

Jio's salary ranges from $7,726 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $125,625 for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jio. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $9K
L2 $23.9K
L3 $36.4K
L4 $40.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $15.2K
L2 $30.3K
L3 $40.2K
Software Engineering Manager
L3 $71.8K
L4 $51.4K

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $10.2K
Data Scientist
Median $30.1K
Product Designer
Median $18.6K

UX Designer

Project Manager
Median $7.7K
Solution Architect
Median $35.9K

Data Architect

Administrative Assistant
$126K
Business Analyst
$20.4K
Data Analyst
$98K
Data Science Manager
$36K
Human Resources
$101K
Legal
$28.3K
Management Consultant
$16K
Program Manager
$28.8K
Sales
$97.6K
Technical Program Manager
$62.8K
UX Researcher
$23.6K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Jio, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jio is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jio is $30,258.

