MDA
MDA Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Canada package at MDA totals CA$98.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MDA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
MDA
Mechanical Engineer
Brampton, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$98.5K
Level
Base
CA$98.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at MDA?

CA$224K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at MDA in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$129,726. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MDA for the Mechanical Engineer role in Canada is CA$98,466.

