Hootsuite Salaries

Hootsuite's salary ranges from $56,715 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Romania at the low-end to $238,800 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hootsuite. Last updated: 6/29/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $62.3K
Software Engineer I $82.3K
Software Engineer II $98.5K
Staff Software Engineer $132K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $113K
Customer Service
$99.4K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Customer Success
$64.3K
Data Analyst
$71.6K
Data Science Manager
$111K
Data Scientist
$78.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
Product Designer
$79.1K
Product Manager
$56.7K
Program Manager
$107K
Recruiter
$84.8K
Sales
$239K
Solution Architect
$95.1K
UX Researcher
$78.3K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Hootsuite, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hootsuite is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hootsuite is $89,979.

