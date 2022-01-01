← Company Directory
Adjust
Adjust Salaries

Adjust's salary ranges from $40,623 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $108,660 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $85K

Backend Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $109K
Data Scientist
Median $69.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
Customer Service
$40.6K
Marketing
$85.4K
Product Designer
$94.7K
Product Manager
$91.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adjust is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $108,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adjust is $85,213.

