JW Player Salaries

JW Player's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $321,600 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JW Player. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Development
$322K
Data Scientist
$86K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Marketing
$84.6K
Product Designer
$128K
Product Manager
$164K
Recruiter
$104K
Sales
$271K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
The highest paying role reported at JW Player is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JW Player is $140,000.

