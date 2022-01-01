← Company Directory
InMobi
InMobi Salaries

InMobi's salary ranges from $14,134 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $218,900 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InMobi. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
SDE I $28.5K
SDE II $44.6K
SDE III $61.5K
SDE IV $97.9K
Staff Engineer I $120K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager I $33.3K
Product Manager III $64.9K
Data Scientist
Median $66.9K
Marketing
Median $192K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $100K
Business Analyst
$14.1K
Customer Service
$132K
Partner Manager
$30K
Product Designer
$24.1K
Product Design Manager
$63.1K
Program Manager
$142K
Recruiter
$66K
Sales
$15K
Sales Engineer
$35.8K
Solution Architect
$48.8K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$219K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (1.19% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InMobi is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InMobi is $63,097.

