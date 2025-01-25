← Company Directory
InMobi
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

InMobi Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at InMobi ranges from ₹2.42M per year for SDE I to ₹10.23M per year for Staff Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE I
(Entry Level)
₹2.4M
₹2.26M
₹56.8K
₹82K
SDE II
₹3.79M
₹3.55M
₹195K
₹39K
SDE III
₹5.23M
₹4.84M
₹387K
₹0
SDE IV
₹8.31M
₹6.37M
₹1.85M
₹93K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (1.19% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at InMobi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,228,165. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InMobi for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,171,776.

