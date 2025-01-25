Software Engineer compensation in India at InMobi ranges from ₹2.42M per year for SDE I to ₹10.23M per year for Staff Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE I
₹2.4M
₹2.26M
₹56.8K
₹82K
SDE II
₹3.79M
₹3.55M
₹195K
₹39K
SDE III
₹5.23M
₹4.84M
₹387K
₹0
SDE IV
₹8.31M
₹6.37M
₹1.85M
₹93K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (1.19% per period)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)