InMobi
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

InMobi Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in India at InMobi ranges from ₹1.75M to ₹2.45M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.89M - ₹2.2M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.75M₹1.89M₹2.2M₹2.45M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (1.19% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at InMobi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,447,292. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InMobi for the Product Designer role in India is ₹1,748,066.

Other Resources