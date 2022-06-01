← Company Directory
Smartly.io
Smartly.io Salaries

Smartly.io's salary ranges from $43,273 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Finland at the low-end to $227,460 for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Smartly.io. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $87.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $90.9K
Customer Service
$113K

Data Scientist
$91.7K
Marketing
$116K
Product Designer
$227K
Product Design Manager
$217K
Product Manager
$90.2K
Sales
$43.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Smartly.io, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Smartly.io is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartly.io is $91,702.

