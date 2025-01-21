← Company Directory
Smartly.io
Smartly.io Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Finland package at Smartly.io totals €82.3K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Smartly.io
Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Total per year
€82.3K
Level
L4
Base
€70.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€11.8K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Smartly.io?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Smartly.io, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Smartly.io in Finland sits at a yearly total compensation of €97,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartly.io for the Software Engineer role in Finland is €77,957.

Other Resources