Adjust
Adjust Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at Adjust totals €63.6K per year.

Median Package
Adjust
Data Scientist
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€63.6K
Level
Mid
Base
€63.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Adjust?

€146K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Adjust in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €100,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adjust for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €63,578.

