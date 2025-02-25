← Company Directory
Hootsuite
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Hootsuite Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada package at Hootsuite totals CA$157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hootsuite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hootsuite
Software Engineering Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$157K
Level
Manager I
Base
CA$157K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Hootsuite?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Hootsuite, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Hootsuite in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$184,322. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hootsuite for the Software Engineering Manager role in Canada is CA$168,870.

Other Resources