Hootsuite
Hootsuite Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hootsuite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 239K - RON 283K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 220KRON 239KRON 283KRON 302K
Common Range
Possible Range

RON 736K

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Hootsuite, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Hootsuite in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 301,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hootsuite for the Product Manager role in Romania is RON 220,344.

