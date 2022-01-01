← Company Directory
Indellient
Indellient Salaries

Indellient's salary ranges from $66,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $178,890 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indellient. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $66K
Recruiter
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indellient is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $178,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indellient is $122,445.

