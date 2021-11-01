← Company Directory
Visier
Visier Salaries

Visier's salary ranges from $40,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Visier. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $40K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K
Data Analyst
$66.9K

Data Scientist
$51.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.7K
Marketing
$60K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Visier is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Visier is $60,371.

