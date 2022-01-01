Company Directory
Phase2
Phase2 Salaries

Phase2's salary ranges from $127,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $221,100 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Phase2. Last updated: 11/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $127K
Business Development
$171K
Product Designer
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Sales
$221K
The highest paying role reported at Phase2 is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Phase2 is $151,253.

