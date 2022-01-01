← Company Directory
Clio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Clio Salaries

Clio's salary ranges from $63,785 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Canada at the low-end to $128,244 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clio. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $88.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $113K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $128K
Data Scientist
Median $85.3K
Customer Service
$80.4K
Financial Analyst
$128K
Marketing
$101K
Product Manager
$64.1K
Recruiter
$79.1K
Sales
$95.4K
Technical Writer
$63.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clio is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clio is $88,642.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Clio

Related Companies

  • K&L Gates
  • Latham & Watkins
  • Security Compass
  • Benevity
  • Indellient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources