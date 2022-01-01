← Company Directory
Latham & Watkins
Latham & Watkins Salaries

Latham & Watkins's salary ranges from $47,452 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in United Kingdom at the low-end to $265,000 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Latham & Watkins. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Legal
Median $265K
Business Development
$186K
Data Analyst
$138K
Financial Analyst
$139K
Human Resources
$47.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$156K
Software Engineer
$147K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Latham & Watkins is Legal with a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Latham & Watkins is $147,000.

