  • Salaries
  • Legal

  • All Legal Salaries

Latham & Watkins Legal Salaries

The median Legal compensation in United States package at Latham & Watkins totals $317K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Latham & Watkins's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Latham & Watkins
Associate
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$317K
Level
hidden
Base
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$57K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Latham & Watkins?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Latham & Watkins in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $495,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Latham & Watkins for the Legal role in United States is $250,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Latham & Watkins

