K&L Gates Salaries

K&L Gates's salary ranges from $62,813 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $95,475 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of K&L Gates. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$62.8K
Business Analyst
$72.4K
Data Analyst
$95.5K

Legal
$82.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at K&L Gates is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at K&L Gates is $77,266.

