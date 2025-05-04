← Company Directory
Clio
Clio Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$302K - $365K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$278K$302K$365K$389K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Clio in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $388,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clio for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $278,050.

