Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Hootsuite ranges from CA$89K per year for Junior Software Engineer to CA$183K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hootsuite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
CA$89K
CA$89K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer I
CA$114K
CA$113K
CA$1.1K
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
100%
YR 4
At Hootsuite, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)