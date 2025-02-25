← Company Directory
Hootsuite
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Hootsuite Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Hootsuite ranges from CA$89K per year for Junior Software Engineer to CA$183K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hootsuite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$89K
CA$89K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer I
CA$114K
CA$113K
CA$1.1K
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$222K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.7K+ (sometimes CA$417K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Hootsuite, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hootsuite in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$183,087. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hootsuite for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$115,410.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hootsuite

Related Companies

  • Unbounce
  • InMobi
  • FreshWorks Studio
  • Adjust
  • Indellient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources