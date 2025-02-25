Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Hootsuite ranges from CA$89K per year for Junior Software Engineer to CA$183K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hootsuite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 0 % YR 1 0 % YR 2 0 % YR 3 100 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Hootsuite, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

0 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 0.00 % annually )

0 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 0.00 % annually )

100 % vests in the 4th -year ( 100.00 % annually )

