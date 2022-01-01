← Company Directory
D2L
Work Here? Claim Your Company

D2L Salaries

D2L's salary ranges from $47,586 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $107,160 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of D2L. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $60.5K
L2 $66.4K
L3 $72.2K
L4 $107K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $81.8K
Customer Service
$48K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Designer
$101K
Sales
$59.7K
Technical Writer
$47.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at D2L is Software Engineer at the L4 level with a yearly total compensation of $107,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at D2L is $66,388.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for D2L

Related Companies

  • DataCamp
  • BenchPrep
  • Cambium Learning Group
  • Visier
  • Edmentum
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources