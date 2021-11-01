Company Directory
MDA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MDA Salaries

MDA's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Canada at the low-end to $137,700 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MDA. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $62.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $54K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $91.7K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

830 participants

18 26View Results
Accountant
$47.8K
Data Scientist
$119K
Electrical Engineer
$77.4K
Product Designer
$138K
Program Manager
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
Solution Architect
$95.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MDA is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MDA is $93,439.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MDA

Related Companies

  • D2L
  • Visier
  • Hootsuite
  • Autonomous
  • Dialogue
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources