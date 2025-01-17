All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Germany at McKinsey ranges from $€71.6K per year to $€142K. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Business Analyst
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Associate
€97.3K
€90K
€0
€7.3K
Senior Associate
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
