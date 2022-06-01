← Company Directory
Match Group
Match Group Salaries

Match Group's salary ranges from $74,824 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Japan at the low-end to $386,925 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Match Group. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Product Manager
Median $222K
Business Analyst
$136K
Data Analyst
$74.8K

Data Science Manager
$387K
Data Scientist
$167K
Product Designer
$113K
Recruiter
$168K
Software Engineer
$215K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Match Group is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $386,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Match Group is $167,409.

