Overstock Salaries

Overstock's salary ranges from $73,500 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Overstock. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $133K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$101K
Data Analyst
$73.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
55 47
Data Scientist
$143K
Product Designer
$135K
Product Manager
$150K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Overstock is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Overstock is $135,319.

