Magic Leap
Magic Leap Salaries

Magic Leap's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $309,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Magic Leap. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $141K
Senior Software Engineer $163K
Lead Software Engineer $204K
Principal Software Engineer $310K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $103K
Hardware Engineer
Median $140K

Business Analyst
$167K
Data Scientist
$64.7K
Human Resources
$199K
Legal
$189K
Marketing
$163K
Optical Engineer
$155K
Product Designer
$92.3K
Product Manager
$216K
Program Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$258K
Technical Program Manager
$259K
UX Researcher
$119K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Magic Leap is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $309,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magic Leap is $167,232.

