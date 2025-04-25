← Company Directory
Magic Leap
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Magic Leap Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Magic Leap totals $160K per year. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Magic Leap
Product Designer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$160K
Level
Product Designer
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Magic Leap?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Magic Leap in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $203,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magic Leap for the Product Designer role in United States is $153,000.

