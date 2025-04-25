← Company Directory
Magic Leap
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Magic Leap Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Leap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 198K - CHF 240K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 183KCHF 198KCHF 240KCHF 255K
Common Range
Possible Range

CHF 136K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Magic Leap in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 255,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magic Leap for the Software Engineering Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 182,638.

