Software Engineer compensation in United States at Magic Leap ranges from $141K per year for Software Engineer to $310K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $176K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Leap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$141K
$131K
$7.5K
$2.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$151K
$1.8K
$11.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Magic Leap, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title