Lumen Salaries

Lumen's salary ranges from $48,234 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $226,125 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lumen. Last updated: 6/16/2025
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Lumen, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)
