← Company Directory
Lumen
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lumen Salaries

Lumen's salary ranges from $48,234 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $226,125 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lumen. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $138K
Sales
Median $144K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Business Analyst
Median $80K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $143K
Accountant
$128K
Business Operations Manager
$119K
Customer Service
$226K
Customer Success
$149K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Data Scientist
$94.5K
Electrical Engineer
$121K
Management Consultant
$67.3K
Marketing
$70.6K
Product Designer
$115K
Product Manager
$100K
Program Manager
$74K
Project Manager
$67.7K
Sales Engineer
$110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$48.2K
Solution Architect
$131K
Technical Program Manager
$98.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

At Lumen, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lumen is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lumen is $105,261.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lumen

Related Companies

  • ADP
  • Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Nielsen
  • Ciena
  • Nuance Communications
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources