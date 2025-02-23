← Company Directory
Lumen
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Lumen Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lumen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 59.4K - SGD 67.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 51.8KSGD 59.4KSGD 67.7KSGD 75.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 211K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

At Lumen, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Lumen sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 75,393. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lumen for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is SGD 51,753.

