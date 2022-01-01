Nielsen Salaries

Company Directory
Nielsen's salary ranges from $21,608 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $229,000 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nielsen. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $21.6K
Senior Software Engineer $34.3K
Lead Software Engineer $49.8K
Principal Software Engineer $76.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $111K
Senior Data Scientist $122K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $173K
Director $189K

Sales
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $217K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $119K
Marketing
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$134K
Business Development
$139K
Data Analyst
$54.3K
Data Science Manager
$198K
Human Resources
Median $229K
Management Consultant
$31.2K
Product Designer
$145K
Program Manager
$183K
Project Manager
$101K
Recruiter
$173K
Technical Program Manager
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nielsen is Human Resources with a yearly total compensation of $229,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nielsen is $121,667.

