All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Nielsen ranges from ₹1.79M per year for Software Engineer to ₹2.9M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.15M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nielsen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.79M
₹1.77M
₹0
₹23.7K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.9M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹113K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
